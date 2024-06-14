MCD reports 90% surge in mosquito breeding cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

Delhi, infamous for mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in the rainy season, faces a formidable challenge as recent data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) highlights a dramatic increase in mosquito breeding cases during the past year. According to the latest MCD report, cases of mosquito breeding at residential premises surged by nearly 90 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year, signaling a concerning trend ahead of the monsoon season.

In 2023, Delhi recorded a staggering 3,25,875 instances of mosquito breeding at homes, up significantly from 1,71,931 cases reported in 2022

Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh, expressed apprehension over the discontinuation of weekly data updates since August 2023

In 2023, Delhi recorded a staggering 3,25,875 instances of mosquito breeding at homes, up significantly from 1,71,931 cases reported in 2022. This sharp rise underscores the persistent struggle of municipal authorities to curb breeding sites and control the spread of vector-borne diseases. The trend has been escalating steadily over the past four years, with notable increases noted since 2020 when 1,09,550 cases were documented.

To counter the surge in breeding sites, the MCD also intensified its enforcement efforts. Legal notices issued to homeowners for violations related to mosquito breeding saw a sharp rise to 1,72,481 in 2023, marking a 41 percent increase from 1,22,282 notices issued in 2022. This escalation underscores the municipality’s stringent approach in holding residents accountable for maintaining mosquito-free environments.

In 2023, MCD conducted 41,476,581 house inspections, a substantial increase from 36,076,419 inspections carried out in 2022, as per the report. These inspections are crucial to identifying and addressing breeding grounds before they escalate into public health crises.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the transparency and continuity of reporting on vector-borne diseases. Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, expressed apprehension over the discontinuation of weekly data updates since August 2023. “The lack of regular updates hampers public awareness and undermines efforts to monitor disease trends effectively,” Singh remarked. “Transparency in reporting is vital to building public trust and ensuring informed decision-making.”

Singh also criticized the management of mosquito control resources by the municipal authorities. “There are reports of shortages in essential medicines and insecticides necessary for effective mosquito control,” he noted. “The municipal government must urgently address these deficiencies and prioritize the health and safety of Delhi’s residents.”

As Delhi anticipates the onset of the monsoon season around June 27, concerns loom large over the city’s preparedness to combat mosquito-borne diseases. The MCD faces mounting pressure to enhance preventive measures, strengthen enforcement actions, and ensure timely dissemination of public health information. Amidst these challenges, there is a heightened call for collaborative efforts between the government, civic bodies, and residents to mitigate the risks posed by vector-borne diseases effectively.

