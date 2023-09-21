MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

PTI

New Delhi, September 20

A 49-year-old assistant sanitary inspector was allegedly manhandled by AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar on Wednesday in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, the police said, adding that a case has been filed. No immediate reaction from the Bawana MLA Upkar was available.

The complaint was filed by Mukesh Kumar, who as MCD assistant sanitary inspector, ward number-28, Narela Zone, supervises the sanitation workers of the ward. On Wednesday, he and sanitary inspector Nanhe Ram were supervising the cleaning work done by the staff when the MLA allegedly manhandled him.