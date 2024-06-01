MCD takes steps to battle heatwave

New Delhi, May 31
With an unprecedented heatwave gripping Delhi, MCD is working to ensure the well-being of the residents. Mayor Shelly Oberoi here today chaired a meeting of heads of all MC departments to effectively address the situation. Following discussions, a detailed heatwave advisory was issued. Oberoi said, “Instructions have been given to submit an action taken report by May 31, ensuring diligent adherence by all departments.”
The advisory outlines 11 guidelines. Healthcare facilities must ensure adequate water supply and functional cooling systems. Regular fire safety drills are mandated.
Additional water kiosks shall be installed throughout the city to provide easy access to drinking water, and urban parks and green spaces will be equipped with misting fans. Temporary shelters with air conditioning will be set up in strategic locations for vulnerable populations, while public awareness campaigns will be launched to educate residents on heatwave safety.
Coordination with power companies will ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and public water bodies will be monitored and maintained to prevent contamination, ensuring these remain usable.
Enhanced patrolling by civic officials will identify and assist individuals affected by the heat, and flexible working hours for outdoor workers will be encouraged. Additionally, oral rehydration solutions and other necessary supplies will be distributed, the advisory said.
