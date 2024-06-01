MCOCA invoked against Bhau gang for showroom firing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Friday instituted the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the Himanshu Bhau gang after its alleged involvement in a firing incident at a car showroom in West Delhi.

On the evening of May 6, three shooters began firing in and outside the showroom —Fusion Cars — in Tilak Nagar. The police said they wanted to create terror of their gang leader Himanshu Bhau among the business community. Six persons were injured as the gangsters fired at the glass showroom. The police registered a case on the complaint of showroom owner Manoj Malik under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25 (possession of arms) and 27 (use of firearms) under the Arms Act at the Tilak Nagar police station. The police said before leaving the spot, the accused had left a chit, claiming themselves to be part of a syndicate of the Himanshu Bhau gang.

Further, on May 7, the complainant received a threatening call from international internet call number and the caller claimed himself as Himanshu Bhau and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore from the complainant, an official said.

“Accordingly, Section 387 (putting person in fear of death in order to commit extortion) of the IPC was also added. On May 14, further investigation of the case was assigned to the Crime Branch.” the official said.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sanjay Bhatia, said, “During investigation, it was found that the syndicate of Himanshu and his associates was involved in continuing unlawful activities for the gain of pecuniary benefits. Hence, the MCOC Act has been instituted .”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maharashtra