MCOCA invoked against Bhau gang for showroom firing

New Delhi, May 31
The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Friday instituted the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the Himanshu Bhau gang after its alleged involvement in a firing incident at a car showroom in West Delhi.
On the evening of May 6, three shooters began firing in and outside the showroom —Fusion Cars — in Tilak Nagar. The police said they wanted to create terror of their gang leader Himanshu Bhau among the business community. Six persons were injured as the gangsters fired at the glass showroom. The police registered a case on the complaint of showroom owner Manoj Malik under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25 (possession of arms) and 27 (use of firearms) under the Arms Act at the Tilak Nagar police station. The police said before leaving the spot, the accused had left a chit, claiming themselves to be part of a syndicate of the Himanshu Bhau gang.
Further, on May 7, the complainant received a threatening call from international internet call number and the caller claimed himself as Himanshu Bhau and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore from the complainant, an official said.
“Accordingly, Section 387 (putting person in fear of death in order to commit extortion) of the IPC was also added. On May 14, further investigation of the case was assigned to the Crime Branch.” the official said.
Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sanjay Bhatia, said, “During investigation, it was found that the syndicate of Himanshu and his associates was involved in continuing unlawful activities for the gain of pecuniary benefits. Hence, the MCOC Act has been instituted .”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am
Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am
Amid tight security arrangements, voting starts at 7 am and ...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh records highest voter turnout at 14.35 pc till 9 am
Polling under way for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 Assembly by-elect...
‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal
The seat is currently held by Pratibha Singh
Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss
Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state