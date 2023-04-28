Medanta hospital MD Dr Naresh Trehan’s fake statement used to promote medicine, FIR registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 28

A medical website allegedly used a fake statement by Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman of Medanta Hospital here, to promote a medicine for hypertension.

The hospital management has complained to the police alleging that a fake interview of Dr Trehan was being run on an online link of a website to promote a drug for hypertension. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Cyber Crime, East Police Station.

According to the complaint filed by deputy medical superintendent Dr Vidya Chandrasekaran on behalf of Medanta Hospital management, a fake interview of Dr Naresh Trehan, MD and Chairman of Medanta Hospital, has been posted on an online website. In this fake interview, a medicine is being promoted as a medicine for hypertension by taking the name of Dr Trehan.

“As per our information, this medicine has not been approved by any government regulatory authority. In such a way, unregistered medicine is being promoted through this website by showing the photo of Dr Naresh Trehan. The interview has been posted on this website with Dr Naresh Trehan's photo and statement, while Dr Trehan has never given any such interview. It has been done to cheat the general public to earn profit and also people's lives are being put in danger by promoting unapproved medicines,” Dr Chandrasekaran said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown accused under Sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act at Cyber Crime, East Police Station.

#Gurugram