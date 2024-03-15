Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, March 14

Medical experts advocate for annual health screenings to detect kidney ailments, highlighting the importance of addressing chronic kidney disease (CKD). They also emphasise the correlation between poorly managed diabetes and an increased risk of kidney complications over time.

During a panel discussion on ‘Burden of Chronic Kidney Disease’, Sanjeev Gulati, immediate past President of the Indian Society of Nephrology, said, “Chronic kidney disease is a silent epidemic affecting millions globally, particularly in India, with a staggering rise in kidney disease burden among marginalised communities. It’s essential for individuals, especially high-risk patients like those with diabetes, to be vigilant about signs and symptoms and make necessary lifestyle changes.”

Gulati further highlighted the challenges faced by underserved populations in accessing timely screenings, often resulting in late-stage diagnoses. Recent data from the International Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Disease Data Centre study indicates that CKD affects approximately 17 per cent of the Indian population.

Once overlooked due to competing health priorities, CKD and other non-communicable diseases are now receiving increased attention, especially given the rising prevalence of conditions like hypertension and diabetes mellitus. In India, these two conditions alone contribute to 40 to 60 per cent of CKD cases. By 2030, it is projected that India will have the largest population of diabetes patients worldwide.

Another expert Anil Bhansali flagged the intricate link between diabetes and kidney disease. "Poorly managed diabetes can significantly increase the risk of kidney complications over time. It is imperative to detect these issues early on and intervene effectively to mitigate further damage," he said.

