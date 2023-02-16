 Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs district administration to provide tents, food to those affected : The Tribune India

Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs district administration to provide tents, food to those affected

DDA had launched the demolition drive in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area on February 10, triggering protests by locals

Residents shift their belongings during an anti-encroachment drive by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), at Mehrauli in New Delhi. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, February 16

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed the South district administration to provide families affected by the recent DDA demolition drive in Mehrauli with tents, food and other basic amenities, officials said.

This comes two days after Lt Governor VK Saxena directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop demolitions in Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages till further instructions.

The DDA, which comes under the BJP-led government at the Centre, had launched the demolition drive in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area on February 10, triggering protests by locals.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions to provide affected families with tents, food and blankets along with other basic amenities. He has directed the district administration to immediately jump into action and ensure that no family is hassled," a government official said.

The demolition drive came a month ahead of a proposed G20 meeting in South Delhi.

According to officials, the area has about 55 monuments under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India, the state archaeology department and the DDA.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said the matter of demarcation of Mehrauli Archaeological Park in Ladha Sarai came to his notice when he received a representation signed by two residents of the area.

"I held a meeting with DM (South) on February 10 when it (I) was informed that the demarcation was carried out in December 2021 on the request of the DDA," he said in an official communication.

The minister said he was also told that the affected people were not informed about the demarcation exercise.

According to officials, the DDA used the revenue department's demarcation as the basis for the demolition of alleged encroachments.

The Delhi government on February 11 announced a fresh demarcation exercise in the area.

The BJP has demanded Gahlot's resignation citing the demarcation exercise carried out by his department.  

