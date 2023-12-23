Mehrauli park turned into garbage dump: BJP

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, December 22
The Sanjay Van district park at Mehrauli has allegedly been converted into a landfill. Raja Iqbal Singh, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Municipal Corporation, has brought to light the allegedly unauthorised opening of a landfill site at Mehrauli by the civic body.
The BJP highlighted that it was in contradiction with the Aam Aadmi Party’s pledge during the MC elections that the party would eliminate the landfill sites. It has been a year since AAP won the MC elections, but it has failed to clear the three major landfill sites in Delhi.
On Friday, Raja Iqbal Singh revealed that an unauthorised landfill site had been established by the MC at Mehrauli. BJP officials also visited the Sanjay Van district park at Mehrauli, exposing its conversion into a landfill site.
He alleged the South Zone of the Delhi MC had been dumping garbage from nearby wards in Sanjay Van for the past eight to nine months.
He said a significant portion of the Sanjay Van had now been transformed into a garbage dump, owing to the negligence on the part of the MC authorities. Besides, foul smell emanating from the area, it could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and pose a health hazard for local residents, he added.
