Mercury soars in Delhi

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 46.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the Met office said
The relative humidity oscillated between 25 per cent and 74 per cent. The night temperature settled three notches below normal at 24 degrees Celsius
The oppressive heat will continue for the next 24 hours as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department, which has already forecast heatwave for Monday.
