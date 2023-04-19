Mercury up, but Delhi's action plan not ready

New Delhi, April 18
Most parts of India are expected to see above-normal temperatures and more heatwave days this summer season but the national capital is yet to implement a heat action plan (HAP), four years after the Centre recommended it to do so.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that the government is “holding discussions with experts, and a heatwave action plan will be prepared if something concrete emerges”.
HAPs are the primary policy response to economically damaging and life-threatening heatwaves. They prescribe a number of activities, disaster responses and post-heatwave response measures to decrease the impact of heatwaves.
Heatwave conditions persisted in parts of Delhi for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Greenpeace India has also written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to publish a heat action plan by May 7 after consultations with all stakeholders.
The environmental NGO said heatwaves adversely impact thousands of outdoor or construction workers, the elderly and newborns. “HAPs have proven effective in India, making the lack of action from the Delhi government concerning,” Avinash Chanchal, Campaign Manager of Greenpeace India, said.
