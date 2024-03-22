MESC launches initiative to digitise old, damaged documents

Tribune News Service

With an aim to becoming the first archive to digitalise all documents, the Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), operating under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), unveiled NSQF-Aligned Archival Conservator Programme at the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) here on Thursday.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with the National Archives of India (NAI) under the Ministry of Culture, aims to equip 1,000 candidates with the expertise to restore old and damaged documents for digitisation.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, and Arun Singhal, Director General, NAI, inaugurated the programme.

Highlighting the need for skilled professionals, Singhal said, “We have around 30 crore pages to digitise, but the process isn’t simple as about 15 per cent of the pages are too weak to be scanned. Restoration needs to be done first, and we are short of people with these skills.”

The comprehensive program, consisting of 90-hour training modules, practical workshops, and hands-on experience, will train participants in restoration techniques, archival best practices, metadata management, and digital preservation strategies.

Singhal said, “The skill training programme is two weeks long, and the first pilot batch of around 25 students have also been given a job opportunity for two years.”

Tiwari highlighted the significance of preserving historical data, stating, “Our partnership with the NAI exemplifies our dedication to nurturing adept professionals. While we champion opportunities for skill development, we remain committed to maintaining rigorous standards, resonating with our nation’s vision for advancement.”

Certified candidates will contribute to ongoing digitisation projects, improving access to historical records and ensuring their long-term preservation. Additionally, the programme will enhance employability prospects for the youth and align with the government’s digitisation efforts.

The acquisition of essential skills will empower candidates to play a crucial role in preserving historical records and ensuring their accessibility for future generations. By leveraging technology and collaboration, the NAI aims to create a vibrant digital repository that transcends geographical boundaries and enriches the collective history.

