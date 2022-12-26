Metro operations disrupted as drone falls on tracks

New Delhi, December 25

Services on the Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were disrupted for around half an hour after a drone carrying medical supplies fell on the metro track on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The drone fell on metro track near Jasola Vihar. Delhi Police, the CISF, and the DMRC staff immediately swung into action and their teams reached the spot where the drone landed. It was safely removed from the tracks.

After half an hour, normal services resumed on the Magenta line. The Delhi Police has taken the drone into their custody. — IANS