Metro snag leaves thousands stranded in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

Disrupted services on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Monday left thousands of commuters headed from Gurugram to Delhi stranded.

The services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni.

However, the services are available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli.

Commuters need to deboard at Ghitorni and travel to Sultanpur on their own to resume their journey.

