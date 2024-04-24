Metro to extend last train timing

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to extend its last train timing at all lines in view of IPL matches in the city, an official statement said on Tuesday. The DMRC wrote that in view of IPL matches on Wednesday, May 7 and 14 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Metro will be extending its last train timings on all lines. pti
Coffee shop owner killed
New Delhi: A 19-year-old coffee shop owner was allegedly stabbed to death by two people in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area here on Tuesday. Karan Jha of Bhajanpura was attacked in Yamuna Vihar. Jha received multiple stab injuries on his chest, thigh, palm and foot. “Prima facie, it is suspected that he had a personal enmity,” the police said.
