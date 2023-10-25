Metro to run 40 additional trips on weekdays: DMRC

PTI

New Delhi, October 24

The Delhi Metro will run 40 additional trips on weekdays starting October 25, the DMRC said on Tuesday.

The move comes days after Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II measures were invoked to combat pollution. The Delhi Metro will run 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) across its network starting Wednesday.

Usually, over 4,300 trips are undertaken by the Delhi Metro everyday, the DMRC said.

#Environment #Pollution