Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

New Delhi, November 19

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday achieved a major construction milestone in Phase IV of the project with the completion of tunneling work between Krishna Park Extension and Keshopur on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor.

A Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) broke through this morning at Krishna Park Extension after boring a 1.4-kilometre long tunnel in the presence of the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairman, DMRC Manoj Joshi, Managing Director, DMRC, Vikas Kumar and other senior officials.

Officials said that this tunnel breakthrough was achieved using a mammoth 73-metre-long TBM. Two parallel circular tunnels for up and down movement have now been constructed on this stretch, which is part of a 2.2-kilometre-long underground section from Janakpuri West to Keshopur. The work on the other tunnel parallel tunnel on this section was completed in December last year.

The completion of this stretch is a significant achievement for DMRC since this work faced repeated constraints due to the pandemic. The workforce was retained following all the guidelines, and the work schedule was planned accordingly. On this underground stretch, apart from the twin tunnels, the ramp and the entry/exit have been completed while about 70 per cent of the Krishna Park Extension station has also been completed. Civil work of this particular underground section will be completed by early next year though the entire Janakpuri West - RK Ashram Marg corridor will be ready by September, 2025. —IANS