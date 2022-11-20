 Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed : The Tribune India

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

Work on the Krishna Park Extension-Keshopur stretch of Phase IV of the Delhi Metro underway. PTI



New Delhi, November 19

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday achieved a major construction milestone in Phase IV of the project with the completion of tunneling work between Krishna Park Extension and Keshopur on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor.

A Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) broke through this morning at Krishna Park Extension after boring a 1.4-kilometre long tunnel in the presence of the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairman, DMRC Manoj Joshi, Managing Director, DMRC, Vikas Kumar and other senior officials.

Officials said that this tunnel breakthrough was achieved using a mammoth 73-metre-long TBM. Two parallel circular tunnels for up and down movement have now been constructed on this stretch, which is part of a 2.2-kilometre-long underground section from Janakpuri West to Keshopur. The work on the other tunnel parallel tunnel on this section was completed in December last year.

The completion of this stretch is a significant achievement for DMRC since this work faced repeated constraints due to the pandemic. The workforce was retained following all the guidelines, and the work schedule was planned accordingly. On this underground stretch, apart from the twin tunnels, the ramp and the entry/exit have been completed while about 70 per cent of the Krishna Park Extension station has also been completed. Civil work of this particular underground section will be completed by early next year though the entire Janakpuri West - RK Ashram Marg corridor will be ready by September, 2025. —IANS

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists

India to be 2nd largest economy by ’50: Adani

India to be 2nd largest economy by '50: Adani

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires


MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Night shelters to come up for homeless in Chandigarh

AIIMS launches campaign to check children’s balcony fall deaths

AIIMS launches campaign to check children's balcony fall deaths

Pollution, MCD's income key poll planks of Cong

MCD poll: BJP leaders to hold 14 roadshows

BJP claims AAP leader assaulted its candidate during TV debate

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor

MM Modi College win taekwondo championship