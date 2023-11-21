Minister gives health cards to beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, Nov 20

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya attended the “Ayushman Bhava” health pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) held at Pragati Maidan here.

The pavilion showcased various government health initiatives in a creative manner. Through games, quizzes and informative representatives, the pavilion aimed to raise awareness among the public.

Mandaviya engaged in the interactive activities, visiting the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission booth. He emphasised the importance of valuable services and information provided for the public.

The minister also distributed Ayushman cards to beneficiaries at the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) stall.

These cards are crucial components of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, offering a defined benefit of Rs 5 lakh per family annually.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme is designed to provide comprehensive coverage, including nearly all secondary care and a majority of tertiary care procedures.

Notably, the scheme ensures inclusivity by removing caps on family size and age, with a specific focus on women, children and the elderly.

The benefit cover extends to pre and post-hospitalisation expenses, covering pre-existing conditions right from the initiation of the policy.

#Mansukh Mandaviya