Minister has stooped to theatrics: Opposition

New Delhi, June 19

Atishi’s letter to PM Modi has sparked strong reactions from the Opposition, with Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva both criticising the state government’s handling of the water crisis. Yadav called the appeal to the PM “a deceit on the people of Delhi”, arguing that ensuring adequate water supply is the Delhi Government’s responsibility.

“For the past 15 days, Delhi residents have been thirsty, receiving nothing but drama,” Yadav said, highlighting the exacerbation of the problem due to increased leakages, which he claimed wasted 58 per cent of water over the last four years.

Yadav reminded Atishi of her role as Water Minister, stating, “She attends meetings and feigns work... The people have lost hope in them and will respond when the time comes.”

Expressing strong criticism, Sachdeva accused the AAP government of incompetence and corruption, claiming, “Every state has the right to seek help from the Prime Minister in times of crisis, but there is no water crisis in Delhi. In fact, the Kejriwal government benefits the water mafia.” Sachdeva argued that Atishi’s letter to the PM was a ploy to mislead the public and deflect from the government’s failures. He noted that all neighbouring states face heat and high water demands, especially for agriculture.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Sachdeva claimed that despite no shortage of raw or purified water in Delhi, the city’s over 32 million residents are suffering severe water scarcity. He criticised Atishi’s assertion that only 2.8 million people are affected, stating, “Taps connected to the Delhi Jal Board’s supply are dry, household water containers empty and government tankers fail to deliver water. However, private water tankers are available on every street corner, selling 20-litre water bottles openly priced from Rs 50 to Rs 125.”

Sachdeva accused the AAP government of fostering a water mafia that exploits the crisis. “It’s not an exaggeration to say Delhi has plenty of water, if you have money. During Kejriwal’s time, there was a tanker mafia; now, under Atishi’s rule, a full-fledged water mafia thrives,” he stated.

