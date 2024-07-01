Minister inspects rain-damaged pump house at Chandrawal plant

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Sunday conducted an inspection of the Minto Bridge underpass pump house and Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant’s pump house on Sunday. She along with senior officials mandated an increase in the pump house’s capacity.

On Friday, Delhi experienced 228 mm rainfall in just 24 hours. The deluge led to waterlogging at the underpass, despite the improvements.

The pumps at the Minto Bridge underpass took time to drain the water, causing waterlogging for a few hours, an official said.

‘Water Supply to be normal soon’ Unexpected rain flooded the pumping house of the Chandrawal plant, damaging the motors. The Delhi Jal Board solved the problem and the plant is now completely functional, and soon the supply will be normal. — Atishi, water minister

Atishi instructed the officials to further increase the pump’s capacity, employ new technologies and take all possible steps to ensure there is no waterlogging in the future.

Similarly, the rain caused water to enter the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant’s pump house, damaging its motors and disrupting the water supply to many areas of central Delhi.

“Due to unexpected rains, the pump house of Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant got flooded, damaging the motors. The Delhi Jal Board has worked quickly to solve this problem and the plant is now completely functional, and soon the supply will be normal,” she stated on X.

The minister directed the officials from all departments concerned, including the Delhi Jal Board and the Urban Development Department, to conduct a joint inspection of the plant. She emphasised the need for a comprehensive plan to prevent such issues at any plant in the future.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.