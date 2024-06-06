Minister, L-G plant trees on World Environment Day

New Delhi, June 5
Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday planted trees in Civil Lines on the occasion of World Environment Day.
He said this time the whole country, including Delhi, is facing severe heatwave. People of Delhi should plant as many trees as possible on the rooftops of their houses. This will help in reducing pollution as well as heatwave.
The minister said to increase the green cover, the Delhi Government had set a target of planting two crore saplings in five years, which was achieved in just four years.
“Our government makes winter and summer action plans to reduce pollution and heatwave in Delhi. On this basis, work is done in collaboration with all departments concerned. As a result of the ongoing tree plantation campaign in Delhi, the green cover has increased to 23.06 per cent in 2021, whereas it was 20 per cent in 2013,” he added.
Under the Green Action Plan 2023-24, the Delhi Government had set a target of planting and distributing 52 lakh saplings, Rai said, adding that it has almost been completed.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena also planted trees with PM-designate Narendra Modi on the occasion.
“Under the ‘One Tree-Mother’s Name’ campaign, crores of trees will be planted across the country,” he said.
“Planting trees is the most effective solution to protect the environment, prevent pollution and tackle global challenges like global warming,” he added.
