Minister urges citizens to save water amid lack of supply

New Delhi, May 28
Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused Haryana of not releasing Delhi’s share of water since May 1, causing the water level at Wazirabad to drop from 674.5 ft to 669.8 ft. She stated that as a result, water supply in some areas would be reduced to once daily, with the saved water directed to deficient regions.
The minister also urged residents to conserve water and cooperate during this shortage and the acute heatwave conditions, highlighting the need for collective responsibility.
“For the last few weeks, ever since May started, Haryana has stopped releasing water for Delhi. The level of the Yamuna river has been continuously falling in Delhi since May 1,” Atishi said. Elaborating on the date-wise reduction in the Yamuna river’s water supply, she mentioned that on May 1, the level of the Yamuna was 674.5 ft, where water enters the Wazirabad pond. The pond level needs to be maintained at 674.5 ft on an average basis. “By May 8, it came down to 672 ft. The water level continued to fall, and on May 20 it came down to 671 ft. By May 24, this water level came down to 670.2 ft, and today (May 28) the water level has reached 669.8 ft,” she added.
She shared steps being taken to supply water from Tuesday. In areas where water supply is available twice a day, it will be reduced to a single time, and the saved water will be provided to water-deficient areas, she told reporters.
“I know there will be trouble, but my request to everyone is that you cooperate in this,” she said.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on the AAP government, accusing CM Arvind Kejriwal and Water Minister Atishi of incompetence in addressing the severe water shortage plaguing the Capital.
Sachdeva denounced Atishi’s statement attributing Delhi’s water crisis to reduced supply from Haryana as a “blatant lie”, asserting, “The Delhi’s water crisis is now leaving behind even Chennai.”
Highlighting the government’s alleged failure to take action, Sachdeva questioned Kejriwal’s silence on the issue, stating, “Kejriwal was bailed out of jail 17 days ago, yet he has not spoken a word about the water shortage.”
He criticised the government’s “lack of preparation”, stating, “The Delhi Government has neither paid attention to stopping water theft nor to preventing distribution losses, nor has it formulated a summer action plan.”
He emphasised the need for effective water management policies, remarking, “It would be better if Kejriwal and Atishi work on the water distribution policy for Delhi instead of confusing people of Delhi.”
Addressing concerns about water supply from Haryana, Sachdeva clarified, “Only a shortfall of 20-50 MGD has occurred out of the allocated 548 MGD. However, this shortfall has been completely compensated by the Delhi Jal Board by directly lifting additional water from the Yamuna.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...