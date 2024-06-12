Ministers review monsoon preparedness

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

In anticipation of the monsoon, the Urban Development Department of Delhi and Minister of Irrigation and Flood Control Saurabh Bhardwaj held a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with senior officials on Monday.

Officials from other departments included Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Development Authority, Cantonment Board, New Delhi Municipal Department, and Public Works Department. The PWD Minister, Atishi, was also present at the meeting.

“During the meeting, PWD Minister Atishi and Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj asked officials of their respective ministries to provide a list of the location of pumps and the names and phone numbers of the officials operating those pumps. It will ensure that if a situation of waterlogging arises anywhere during the monsoon, the local MLA can talk to the official concerned and get the problem resolved with immediate effect and the public can be provided relief,” another official said. Officials briefed the ministers on the steps taken to tackle problems anticipated during the monsoon. The departments responsible for cleaning Delhi’’s drains reported on the status of their cleaning operations. The PWD officials outlined the progress of cleaning major drains under their jurisdiction and other preparations made to handle monsoon-related issues. Permanent and temporary pumps have been set up to ensure there are no waterlogging problems during the monsoon.” Delhi Secretariat officials said.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi also presented detailed information on the drainage cleaning efforts in the areas under their jurisdiction to the ministers. They also outlined the locations where permanent and temporary pumps will be installed to prevent any waterlogging during the monsoon. All departments present at the meeting provided comprehensive details of the steps they have taken to address monsoon-related problems, they added.

Senior officials attending the meeting presented reports on their departments’ preparations for the monsoon.

Bharadwaj inspects Yamuna Barrage at ITO

Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the Yamuna Barrage at ITO on Tuesday to assess its current state.

The Yamuna river in the capital breaches the danger mark during the monsoon season and also due to the release of water from Haryana results in a flood-like situation on the banks of the river.

"The department has made such preparations that even if the same amount of water as last time flows into the Yamuna, there will be no flooding in Delhi, and the Yamuna's water will not reach the roads," an official added. TNS

