Ministers Sirsa, Sood make field visits to Rajouri Garden, Janakpuri, Uttam Nagar

Delhi Ministers Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa carried out extensive inspections in their respective constituencies on Thursday, addressing civic concerns and issuing directives for immediate action.

Under the ‘Janata Ka Vidhayak—Janata Ke Beech’ initiative, Ashish Sood who is the Minister for Home, Power, Urban Development and Education visited A, B, C and D blocks of Janakpuri and the stretch from Shoe Market to Mother Dairy in Uttam Nagar. Engaging directly with residents, he took note of complaints regarding hanging electrical wires, sewage blockages, contaminated water supply, poor street lighting and lack of upkeep in parks. Women residents also raised concerns about illicit alcohol and drug consumption in public places.

Accompanied by senior officials from the Delhi Jal Board, MCD, Delhi Police, Horticulture and Power Departments, Sood issued strict directives for immediate corrective measures. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner, BSES and MCD officials to clear garbage piles, repair broken wires and improve street lighting. Additionally, he directed the area SHO to take strict action against anti-social elements operating in parks.

“The people have entrusted us with their mandate, and it is my duty to address their concerns. Our government is working in action mode to develop Delhi into a world class capital,” said Sood.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa conducted a field inspection in Rajouri Garden, assessing the condition of roads and garbage management. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive roadmap to tackle the problems of sanitation, encroachment and infrastructure.

“Just like Kejriwal has been chased out of Delhi, his filth also has to be chased out. We will ensure that no hooliganism is allowed in this area,” Sirsa remarked during his visit.

Later, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted: “Conducted a field visit to Rajouri Garden with MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar ji to assess key civic issues. Engaged with residents, identified concerns like sanitation, road maintenance, drainage, garbage dumps and public amenities, mapped out action points...committed to cleaner streets and better infrastructure for a better Rajouri Garden.”