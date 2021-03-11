Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

New Delhi, May 21
A minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building in central Delhi on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The safety net of the building caught fire, they said.
Information regarding the blaze was received at 12.35 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department officials said.
It was a minor fire and the fire staff present inside the Parliament complex doused it even before the fire tenders reached the spot, they said.
On Monday, a fire broke out in three temporary shelters for workers engaged in the Central Vista project near Parliament House.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case
Was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social me...
Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case
The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence...
J-K tunnel collapse: Three more bodies recovered, search on for six others
Death toll reaches four in the mishap near Khooni Nallah in ...
Unknown calls soon to end on mobile; govt setting its own 'Truecaller': Report
Trai to moot mechanism for Know Your Customer-based caller n...
Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81
The former president of the Akali Dal dies of prolonged illn...