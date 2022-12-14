 Teen attacked with acid in west Delhi, battling facial, eye burns : The Tribune India

Teen attacked with acid in west Delhi, battling facial, eye burns

Has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Teen attacked with acid in west Delhi, battling facial, eye burns

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 14

Two masked men on a bike flung acid on a 17-year-old who was attacked minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school on Wednesday morning and is battling serious injuries at Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU, police said.

As outrage spread over the acid attack, women's groups and others, including Lt Governor VK Saxena, raised questions on the availability of acid in markets despite a ban and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked how the accused could have gathered so much courage.

The teen, who was with her younger sister when the attack took place at Mohan Garden near Uttam Nagar, has named two persons who could be responsible for the attack. Of them, one has been detained by police, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

"She has suffered seven to eight per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. She has been admitted to the burn ICU and is stable," said a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital.

Waiting outside the burns ward, her father told reporters that her sister was with her at the time.

"My daughter left home at 7.30 am. As soon as she crossed the street, she was attacked. The incident happened within six to seven minutes of her leaving the house. My youngest daughter had gone along with her and then came running to us," he told reporters here.

Asked whether she was being harassed or stalked, he said she had made no such complaint.

Police is investigating whether the two men knew her.

Recapping the events of the morning, her uncle said she was walking towards the metro station with her sister when she was attacked. The pain must have been excruciating and she ran towards nearby shops for help. One shopkeeper poured milk on her face to alleviate the agony, he said.

"They were waiting for one of their friends so that they could take the metro from Dwarka Mor and go to school. Suddenly, two men on motorcycle arrived there and threw acid on her," the uncle told reporters.

The lt governor spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on the matter.

"... (he) sought a detailed report into the incident, including as to how the acid used was procured despite a ban in the City.

"LG has instructed for swift and thorough investigation so as to ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty. The LG is in touch with the Hospital Authorities and has urged them to ensure the best treatment. He has also assured all possible assistance to the victim and her family," the handle Raj Niwas Delhi, run by the LG Secretariat, said on Twitter.

Kejriwal said these kind of attacks cannot be "tolerated at all".

"The accused should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us," he said.

Police said the matter was reported to them around 9 am.

"A PCR call was received around 9 am regarding an incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of Mohan Garden Police Station.

"It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7.30 am this morning," said DCP Vardhan.

The schoolgirl was initially admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

CCTV footage captured the horror of the morning. Police said it showed two people throwing acid at the girl on the sidewalk.

The National Commission For Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the attack, while the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notice to the police.

"Acid was thrown at a school girl near Dwarka Mor... Will get justice for the daughter. The Delhi Commission for Women has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the government wake up?" DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

A district magistrate, requesting anonymity, said district authorities regulate the sale of acid.

"... we have a list of all the authorised sellers of acid who provide us regular sale reports. Also monitoring is ensured by the SDMs at sub-divisional level," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj also raised concerns over the increasing crime rate in the national capital.

"LG Saab, you have Delhi Police and crime is increasing every day. Instead of interfering in the work of the Delhi government, you should concentrate on your work. After your arrival, crimes are increasing in Delhi," he tweeted in Hindi.

Following the increase in the number of acid attacks, the Supreme Court in 2013 banned over-the-counter sale of acid at retail outlets and ordered a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to be paid by state governments to each acid attack victim.

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods
15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires 'plogging' across UK
Indian student inspires 'plogging' across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn't hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Even Kohli doesn't hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court

Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court

A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...

Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case

Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case

The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...


Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman’s murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost ~25 more

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Chandigarh SSP's repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities' claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu given warm welcome in Delhi

Teenage girl attacked with acid, three held

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister's Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test