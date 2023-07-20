Minor killed during robbery in Noida; 1 arrested

Noida, July 19
The Noida police arrested a 45-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with the killing of the 14-year-old daughter of an ayurvedic doctor and robbery of cash and jewellery from their home a day ago, officials said.
The accused, Pradeep Vishwas, was very well known to the family and frequently visited the home of ayurvedic doctor Sudarshan Bairagi, a senior officer said. The accused also tried to flee from police custody by snatching the service pistol of a policeman, but got injured in retaliatory firing, DCP (Central Noida) Anil Kumar Yadav said.
