 Minor molested by school peon in Delhi, nabbed : The Tribune India

Minor molested by school peon in Delhi, nabbed

Minor molested by school peon in Delhi, nabbed

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, May 11

A 43-year-old man working as a peon in a school in Rohini was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl student, the police said here.

In a complaint lodged at the South Rohini police station on Wednesday, the child’s mother accused the man of molesting her daughter a day back, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered Section 354B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, a senior police officer said.

“We only had one clue that the accused person had a moustache. The girl was admitted in the school on May 1,” he said.

The child was medically examined at a hospital and later, counselled, he said, adding, “On Thursday morning, after being identified by the child, accused Sunil Kumar (43) of Sultanpuri was nabbed. He works as a peon in the school.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'

2
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

3
Punjab

22 schoolchildren in Punjab's Nangal hospitalised as they complain of difficulty in breathing following 'gas leakage'

4
Nation

FIR against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri Jain, family

5
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

6
Himachal

Preity Zinta visits Hateshwari temple with hubby, kids in Shimla's Jubbal; shares glimpses of her 'pahadi swag'

7
World

Pakistan Supreme Court declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

8
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test

9
Nation

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

10
Diaspora

Indian companies invested CAD 6.6 billion in Canada creating thousands of jobs: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Top News

Governor erred in calling floor test, but can’t restore Uddhav govt: SC

Governor erred in calling floor test, but can't restore Uddhav govt: SC

Says Speaker’s decision to appoint Shinde group MLA as Sena ...

L-G bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Govt: Top court

Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court

Public order, police, land only exceptions

Congress calls it a slap on BJP’s face

Congress calls it a slap on BJP's face

5 held after third blast, radical literature seized

5 held after third blast, radical literature seized

All explosions near Golden Temple

Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site

Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site

Written in Punjabi, indicate suspects were upset over ‘Punja...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Of 2.6L connections, only 38,800 users paying water, sewerage fee

Amritsar: Of 2.6L connections, only 38,800 users paying water, sewerage fee

Patwari caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Kairon market parking project yet to see light of day

World Bank team directs officials to speed up work

Amritsar district sees 122 stubble burning cases in one day

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Chandigarh: 44 new charging stations to be installed from next week

Chandigarh: 44 new charging stations to be installed from next week

Bakery, handloom shop gutted in P’kula market

PGI: Authorities overreacted by grounding pupils

‘Illegal’ structures come up on PU campus

Many a loose end in PSPCL working

L-G bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Govt: Top court

Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court

Delhi hawala ring: ED, I-T sleuths begin investigation

Speeding Porsche catches fire after hitting tree in Gurugram

SC ruling big win for govt: AAP

Days after gangster’s murder, 99 Tihar Jail officials transferred

Poll grind over, candidates unwind

Poll grind over, candidates unwind

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Panic after road portion swells, manhole cover displaced

7 mobile phones, tobacco seized from jail inmates

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Goods worth lakhs gutted in hosiery unit fire

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Re-exam for 78 naib tehsildar posts to be conducted in English, Punjabi

Pursue career in science, technology for nation’s growth, schoolkids told

BKU seeks release of relief for damaged crop

School buses challaned for violating Safe Vahan Policy