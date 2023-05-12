Minor molested by school peon in Delhi, nabbed

PTI

New Delhi, May 11

A 43-year-old man working as a peon in a school in Rohini was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl student, the police said here.

In a complaint lodged at the South Rohini police station on Wednesday, the child’s mother accused the man of molesting her daughter a day back, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered Section 354B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, a senior police officer said.

“We only had one clue that the accused person had a moustache. The girl was admitted in the school on May 1,” he said.

The child was medically examined at a hospital and later, counselled, he said, adding, “On Thursday morning, after being identified by the child, accused Sunil Kumar (43) of Sultanpuri was nabbed. He works as a peon in the school.”