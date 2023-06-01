Minor raped by distant relative

PTI

New Delhi, may 31

A 16-year-old girl here was allegedly raped and impregnated by a distant relative, the police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when the girl visited a hospital following abdominal pain. Her medical check-up revealed that she was six weeks pregnant, they said.

According to police, the minor was counselled by the Delhi Commission for Women. She alleged that she was sexually abused by a man from UP who was related to her aunt. A case has been registered.