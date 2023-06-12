Minor raped in 3-wheeler near Burari in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, June 11

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a three-wheeler loading vehicle at an isolated place in North Delhi’s Burari area, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, who is a school dropout and drives a tempo, has been nabbed, the police said. His age is being verified. According to the police, the incident took place on June 8 at around 7.30 pm when the victim was on a walk with her friend in the area close to her home.

Her friend knew the accused. After initial reluctance, the two girls went on a drive with the man who later dropped the victim’s friend at her home and took the victim to an isolated place in Ajit Vihar in Shakti Enclave area where he raped her inside the vehicle, the police said. A case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered.