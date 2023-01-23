Minor’s body found in field near Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, January 22
A minor girl was found dead in a field near Ghaziabad, saidpolice officials on Sunday.
"The body has been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered," said DCP Rural, Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar. Ravi Kumar said that teams have been formed to investigate the entire matter. Further details are awaited. Earlier on January 14, a man was found dead in a forest in Kanpur's Gangaganj Part-2, in the Panki police station area, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...