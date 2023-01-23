Minor’s body found in field near Ghaziabad

ANI

Ghaziabad, January 22

A minor girl was found dead in a field near Ghaziabad, saidpolice officials on Sunday.

"The body has been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered," said DCP Rural, Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar. Ravi Kumar said that teams have been formed to investigate the entire matter. Further details are awaited. Earlier on January 14, a man was found dead in a forest in Kanpur's Gangaganj Part-2, in the Panki police station area, police said.