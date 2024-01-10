Minor’s sexual assault: Officer’s daughter, son get anticipatory bail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 9

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to suspended Delhi Government officer Premoday Khakha’s son and daughter in a case of alleged sexual assault of a minor girl by him.

“After going through the statement and hearing learned counsel on both sides and after perusing the material on record, we are of the view that these special leave petitions can be disposed of, directing the release of the petitioners on bail in the event of their arrest on furnishing a bond of Rs 25,000, subject to the satisfaction of the investigating officer and further subject to the conditions stipulated under Section 438 (2) of the CrPC,” a Bench, led by Justice CT Ravikumar, said on Monday.

Khakha allegedly raped the minor girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, and is currently in jail after his arrest in August. The minor was the daughter of a person known to the accused, the police alleged.

His wife Seema Rani, who allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy, is also an accused and is currently in judicial custody. The couple was arrested after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate at a hospital.

Accused of abetting the crime, Khakha’s son and daughter had moved the High Court seeking pre-arrest bail after they failed to get it from trial court.

The Delhi HC on October 11 last year refused to grant anticipatory bail to Khakha’s children, saying prima facie their “comprehensive interrogation” was required at this stage. Noting that the siblings were “untraceable”, the High Court had said granting pre-arrest bail to them would not be prudent as it could derail the investigation that was at a nascent stage.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court