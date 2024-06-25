Missing 4-year-old traced, accused at large

New Delhi, June 24
A four-year-old girl, who had been reported missing from her home at Munirka village, was traced and reunited with her family, police officials said on Monday.
The incident was reported on June 21, when the girl’s father Ajit lodged a complaint at the Kishangarh police station that his daughter had been missing since 3 pm that day. An FIR was registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC.
Officials said the CCTV footage from the vicinity showed a suspicious person wandering near the scene around 2.32 pm. “The suspect, appearing to be a beggar or labourer, was later seen leaving with the child barefoot,” the police said.
Verification from the transport department identified the bus registration number. After locating the bus, the police reviewed its CCTV footage, confirming that the suspect and child had de-boarded at Dhaula Kuan. During a combing operation in Munirka, a dhaba owner identified the suspect as Virender Kumar Nai, who had been living nearby for several days. “Virender’s family, contacted through the local police in Sultanpur, UP, said he had mental health issues. His wife, who was found living separately in Gurugram, had no information about his whereabouts,” an official said.
On June 23, around 5 pm, the girl was finally located near Geeta Colony Market, abandoned by the suspect. The search for the suspect is underway, the police said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition
Rajnath Singh has urged opposition to support government's S...
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge
Assange not expected to face new prison time, to return to A...
Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due to hunger strike
Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21
PM Modi leads BJP's offensive to counter Opposition's Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi says ‘those who imposed th...