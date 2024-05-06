Missing child found dead after four days

PTI

Noida, May 5

A Greater Noida-based businessman’s minor son, who went missing on May 1, was found dead along a canal in the adjoining Bulandshahr district on Sunday, police officials said.

Krishna Kumar Sharma, who runs ‘Shiva da Dhaba’ in Greater Noida, said a woman had come to call his 14-year-old son Kunal at his eatery on May 1. Kunal went with her, but did not return. “We then called on his mobile phone, but it was switched off,” he said in his complaint.

The police had lodged an FIR under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC against unidentified persons and launched an investigation. Besides, CCTV footage of the boy walking to a car and entering it also surfaced on social media .

Additional Police Commissioner (law and order) Shivhari Meena said, “Today, the boy’s body was found along a canal in Bulandshahr. Further legal proceedings and probe are underway. The case will be solved soon,” Meena added.