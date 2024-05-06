Missing child found dead after four days

Noida, May 5
A Greater Noida-based businessman’s minor son, who went missing on May 1, was found dead along a canal in the adjoining Bulandshahr district on Sunday, police officials said.
Krishna Kumar Sharma, who runs ‘Shiva da Dhaba’ in Greater Noida, said a woman had come to call his 14-year-old son Kunal at his eatery on May 1. Kunal went with her, but did not return. “We then called on his mobile phone, but it was switched off,” he said in his complaint.
The police had lodged an FIR under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC against unidentified persons and launched an investigation. Besides, CCTV footage of the boy walking to a car and entering it also surfaced on social media .
Additional Police Commissioner (law and order) Shivhari Meena said, “Today, the boy’s body was found along a canal in Bulandshahr. Further legal proceedings and probe are underway. The case will be solved soon,” Meena added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians
Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC
Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...