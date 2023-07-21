MNC manager electrocuted at Delhi gym

New Delhi, July 20
A 24-year-old manager of a multi-national company died of electrocution while using a treadmill at a gym in Rohini’s Sector-15 area, the police said on Thursday. They said the gym owner has been arrested.
The police were informed about the death of Saksham Pruthi, a resident of Rohini Sector-19, by officials of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said. Pruthi was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state.
