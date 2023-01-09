Mob of Africans attacks Delhi cops, four held

New Delhi, January 8
Delhi Police officials were on Saturday attacked by a violent mob of 100 Africans, who helped three African nationals — caught by the police for living in India illegally — escape.
When the police again went to Neb Sarai’s Raju Park, the police team was again attacked by the African nationals, but the cops managed to apprehend four of them.
A senior police official said a team of the narcotics cell went to Raju Park on Saturday for deportation proceedings of overstaying foreign nationals. The official said that about 2.30 pm, the team apprehended three African nationals whose visas had expired.
“The team was trying to bring them to the police station, but suddenly about 100 African nationals gathered there and obstructed the police team. In the meantime, two of the detained African nationals managed to escape. Later, one Philip was successfully apprehended,” the official said.
The official said that again at 6.30 pm, a joint team of the narcotics squad and Neb Sarai police station reached Raju Park in search of the overstaying foreign nationals and detained four African nationals, including a woman identified as Kene Chukwu David Williams.
A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC read with Section 14 of the Foreigners Act has been registered against the accused at Crime Branch, and their passports have also been seized. — IANS
