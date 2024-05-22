Modi anti-tribal, wanted to finish AAP and JMM: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

When the Capital was reeling under oxygen shortage during Covid-19, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren helped the people of Delhi, said AAP national convener and Arvind Kejriwal at a public rally in Jamshedpur on Tuesday.

Kejriwal is currently out on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for 21 days to campaign for the General Election.

The AAP supremo has been travelling to other states to show support to the INDIA bloc candidates. Soren is also behind bars in a money laundering case in connection to an alleged land scam.

“There was a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. I called Soren ji and he immediately arranged oxygen for Delhi because there are many oxygen manufacturing plants in Jharkhand. So, today on behalf of the people of Delhi, I have come with a message that ‘we all love you’ and ‘miss you’,” he said.

Launching an attack on the Prime Minister, Kejriwal said Modi put him and Soren in jail to destroy the AAP and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and topple the two state governments.

Criticising the arrest of Soren and himself before the General Election, Kejriwal said Modi thought that by doing this he would break their party and topple their governments in Delhi and Jharkhand, but the opposite happened, both parties have united like a family.

Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and senior leader Sanjay Singh were welcomed by Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren, wife of Hemant Soren.

“Modi hates the tribal community. Hemant Soren is not only the leader of Jharkhand, but is also the biggest leader of the tribal community of the entire country,” Kejriwal said. He also praised Kalpana for spearheading the campaign for the party after Soren was arrested, calling her ‘Jhansi ki Rani’.

Questioning Soren’s arrest, he said there was no court order against him, no court found him guilty. “The investigation is still going on and it will go on for 10 years, then why was he put in jail? Tomorrow, Champai Soren will be put in jail, anyone will be caught and put in jail, this is sheer hooliganism they have created,” he added.

The Delhi CM said he could not believe that the SC allowed him to campaign for 21 days. “We have taken an oath that all 14 seats should go to the INDIA bloc this time,” he said. He reiterated his campaign style in Jharkhand by urging people to vote for JMM to free Soren from jail, similarly urging Delhi voters to vote for AAP.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Hemant Soren #Jharkhand