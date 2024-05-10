Modi factor reigns supreme: Khandelwal

In an exclusive interview with Anshita Mehra, BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal discusses various issues concerning the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Khandelwal, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time, says he is ‘embracing the philosophy’ of adapting to others’ needs for success. As Khandelwal navigates through what is often referred to as the heart of Delhi, he promises positive change to the diverse populace. The excerpts:

I plan to establish startup incubation centres and educational facilities in industrial zones to promote growth and skill development. I am committed to empowering women through projects aimed at enhancing their financial literacy.

What is your background in politics?

I come from a family deeply rooted in politics. My uncle, Satish Chandra Khandelwal, held several positions, including Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and as an MLA of the Delhi Assembly. My father initially aligned with the Jana Sangh, transitioning to the Janata Party and eventually the BJP, where he served as district president. My own journey began during my college years in 1977 with the ABVP, leading to the establishment of the Confederation of All India Traders in 1990. Over time, I’ve been actively involved in BJP politics, running unsuccessfully for the Delhi Assembly elections in 2008 and taking on roles such as state treasurer under Om Prakash Kohli’s leadership as the BJP’s Delhi chief. While my family background naturally inclined me towards the BJP, my personal political journey began with college activism and continued through various organisational roles within the party.

Your uncle contested against JP Agarwal, the present Congress candidate from Chandi Chowk previously. What advantage do you believe you have over Agarwal?

There’s a noticeable generational gap between my uncle’s electoral contest with JP Agarwal in 1989 and my current campaign against him. Despite this, I hold deep respect for Agarwal, in line with our family’s tradition of honouring our elders. Age undeniably influences perspectives and approaches. Within the BJP, there’s an implicit understanding that individuals transition into elder statesmen upon reaching the age of 75, making way for younger generations to contribute with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas. Recognising the importance of succession and the infusion of new energies into the political arena is crucial. Therefore, when evaluating candidates, an honest assessment should consider not only experience but also the potential for renewal and dynamism that new leadership brings.

How do you think your background as a businessman and industrialist will aid you in the elections?

Undoubtedly, my background as a businessman and industrialist provides certain advantages. However, it’s crucial to acknowledge that my involvement in these sectors goes beyond mere profit-seeking. Each action I take generates ripple effects, often benefiting a broader spectrum of society. For example, my efforts to prevent the sealing of a single shop also safeguarded the livelihoods of numerous households. Whether advocating for fair trade policies or championing causes like boycotting Chinese products, my initiatives consistently aim to uplift marginalised communities and small-scale enterprises. In essence, my endeavours serve as a testament to my commitment to various segments of society beyond the business realm.

On what factor do you believe the BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections this time?

The influence of PM Narendra Modi, often referred to as the “Modi factor”, is undeniable. His reputation as a proactive leader is widely acknowledged, even by his staunch critics. Over the past decade, his tireless efforts have solidified his credibility, as reflected in slogans like “Ab ki baar Modi Sarkaar” and “Teesri baar Modi sarkar”. Regardless of political affiliations, there’s a consensus that Modi will lead the government. This widespread confidence stems from his relentless dedication and accomplishments during his tenure, shaping a positive electoral atmosphere for all candidates.

What are the key issues in your constituency, and how do you plan to address them?

In my constituency, several pressing issues demand attention. Access to quality healthcare remains a challenge, with many residents unable to receive adequate treatment. Education is another significant concern, alongside the critical need for cleanliness. Market development and infrastructural enhancements in residential areas are paramount, as is the creation of well-equipped parks to accommodate the growing number of visitors. Traffic congestion poses a persistent problem, necessitating the construction of underpasses, overbridges, or flyovers. Additionally, I plan to establish startup incubation centres and educational facilities in industrial zones to promote growth and skill development, addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the constituency.

How do you intend to engage and empower women and young voters?

I am committed to empowering women through projects aimed at enhancing their financial literacy. Upon entering Parliament, I intend to further strengthen these efforts and ensure women’s self-empowerment remains a top priority. Additionally, my focus on establishing startup centres will provide valuable support to youngsters with innovative ideas, fostering employment opportunities for them and contributing to the overall economic growth of the constituency.

With the current situation of the CM being in jail, do you believe the dynamics of Delhi have changed?

The fundamental principle that has emerged is the universal obligation to respect and abide by the law, a principle upheld by the judiciary. Consequently, there has been no shift in the dynamics of the Capital, as adherence to legal norms remains paramount and unchanged.

AAP and Congress have formed an alliance in Delhi to challenge the BJP. How do you view this?

The INDIA bloc is opportunistic and lacks moral integrity, but I am not concerned by its existence, as Prime Minister Modi’s track record of development surpasses any potential challenge posed by such alliances.

