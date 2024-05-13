 ‘Modi retirement’ remark caused stir in BJP: Kejriwal : The Tribune India

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann during campaigning in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his statement on Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s retirement on turning 75 in September 2025, as per the rules he himself made, had caused a stir in the BJP.

Kejriwal said while many BJP leaders had come out in his support, PM Modi had till now not said anything on retirement at 75 years.

Addressing mediapersons at the party headquarters, he said, “Yesterday, I had said that in 2014, the PM himself had made a rule for the BJP that on attaining the age of 75, the BJP will not give any responsibility of any kind to any of its leaders and that the person will be retired. Based on that rule, Advani ji, Murli Manohar Joshi ji, Sumitra Mahajan ji, Yashwant Sinha ji, Rita Bahuguna Joshi ji and Santosh Gangwar ji got retired.”

“So yesterday I said that according to that rule, on September 17, 2025, when the PM turns 75, he will also retire. When I said this, I saw many BJP leaders saying the rule does not apply to Modi ji. So, I understand that whenever something like this happens, when any comment is made on the biggest leader of any party, obviously the people of his party speak in his support,” he added.

The AAP national convener said PM Modi would not say anything on this, nor would he stop under any circumstances. “He will not say that he does not come under the rule under which Advani ji retired. Either he should say that the rule will not apply to him, it was made for Advani ji, but I don’t think the PM would say this,” said the Chief Minister.

Kejriwal said the second thing he said yesterday was that under his idea of “One Nation, One Leader”, while on one hand, he was sending all Opposition leaders to jail, on the other hand, “he was destroying the politics of all leaders of his party”.

“Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji, Vasundhara Raje ji, Dr Raman Singh and Khattar saheb were eliminated from politics. And now when I asked the public, people said Yogi ji was next. So yesterday, all leaders of his party said for Modi ji that 75 years would not be applicable to Modi ji, but not a single leader said that Yogi ji would not be removed.” he added.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Narendra Modi


