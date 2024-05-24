Modi takes veiled dig at Kejriwal: ‘Experienced thief knows much’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a veiled dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the latter’s claims that Central probe agencies had not found even a penny in the liquor scam case and had fabricated a false case.

“An experienced thief has many conveniences. A former government official who knows how ED, CBI will progress in a case can cover up a lot,” Modi said at a television event.

On allegations that he was indulging in communal rhetoric, Modi said, “There is an ecosystem that keeps fear mongering about Modi. They have also added Yogi to Modi. But now even the Muslim approach is changing. I am not talking of maulvis. We have such elements among Hindus also but general Muslim community is understanding.”

Modi launched a blistering attack on Opposition INDIA leaders for boycotting the Ram Mandir consecration.

“Iqbal Ansari whose entire family spent a lifetime waging legal battles against Ram Mandir when invited attended the temple consecration event. He honoured the Supreme Court order. And these people (INDIA bloc) boycotted. Now, I am convinced they did not delay the Ram Mandir matter for vote bank politics but because they are genuinely anti-Ram. They have extreme anger towards Lord Rama,” Modi said.

He also said he was “warning the country against the opposition’s anti-EVM narrative.”

“This is not just a means to find an excuse for defeat. This is an attempt to put question marks on the very democracy of India to malign India’s image globally. They know if I win, the Indian PM will become the seniormost in the democratic world. They are worried about that,” he said.

“When a train ticket collector checks tickets properly, we praise him; when a cop catches a thief we praise him. ED has recovered Rs 2,200 crore ill-gotten cash. The ED deserves to be feted publicly,” he said.

