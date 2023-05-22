 Money laundering: Supreme Court to hear former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on May 26 : The Tribune India

Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate, Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him

Former Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain. File Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on May 26 former Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in a money laundering case.

Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate, Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The case emanates from a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose agreed to list Jain’s bail plea for hearing on May 26 after senior counsel Abhishek Singhvi, representing Jain, mentioned it for urgent listing on health grounds.

On May 18, the top court had issued notice to the ED on Jain’s bail plea and granted him liberty to move the Vacation Bench for relief.

Suffering from several ailments, Jain has lost 35 kg and has been reduced to a skeleton, Singhvi submitted during the last hearing.

Jain has challenged the April 6 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the money laundering case. Talking about the witnesses’ claim that Jain was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime, the high court had described Jain as an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain in a money laundering case noting the witnesses’ claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime.

The high court said the senior AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

In 2022, the trial court had taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including the four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

On November 17 2022, the trial court had dismissed the bail pleas of Jain and two others in the case, saying he was prima facie involved in concealing the proceeds of crime. The trial court had also rejected bail pleas of Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, saying they “knowingly” assisted Satyendar Jain in concealing the proceeds of crime and were “prima facie guilty” of money laundering.

