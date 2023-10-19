 Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 27,000 per month

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

In a major relief to Kashmiri migrant families in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday approved the enhancement of adhoc monthly relief (AMR) from Rs 10,000 to Rs 27,000 per month being paid to them.

In 1995, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) had fixed the AMR amount at Rs 5,000 per month which was later raised to Rs 10,000 in 2007.

An official at the L-G office said the enhancement in eligibility is a move to enhance pension coverage by 70 per cent. The L-G has also approved bifurcation and addition of names in the Kashmiri Migrant Cards issued by the GNCTD to facilitate grown up and married children of the migrants.

“The migrant families will also be allowed to declare their families and also allow splitting families due to an increase in size. A non-migrant girl marrying into the migrant family will also be considered as the member of the family,” the official said.

The AMR is provided to the J&K migrants under the “Security Related Expenditure (Relief & Rehabilitation)” introduced by the Central Government in 1989-90, for supporting the relief and rehabilitation of those who were uprooted from the Kashmir valley during the militancy. In Delhi, AMR is provided to the migrant families registered by GNCTD during 1990-93, the official said.

There shall be mandatory Aadhaar seeding of data relating to the family members eligible for AMR. Also, the payment of relief to the migrants will be only through Aadhaar Payment Bridge System/PFMS.

At present, approximately 2,000 families in Delhi are being paid AMR at the rate of Rs 3,250 per person per month, subject to a maximum of four people per family. Out of this amount, Rs 1,000 is the share of the GNCTD and Rs 2,250 is the share of the Government of India, which is reimbursed by the MHA. The monthly expenditure incurred on AMR is about Rs 2.50 crore. The number of beneficiaries is, however, expected to increase by nearly 70% after factoring in increase in the number of “units” because of rise in the number of family members.

Was fixed at Rs 5K in 1995

In 1995, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi had fixed the amount at Rs 5,000 per month, which was later increased to Rs 10,000 in 2007.

#VK Saxena

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

2
World Cup 2023

'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

3
India

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

4
Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

5
India

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

6
Punjab

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Trending

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister dies

8
Entertainment

Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

9
Diaspora

British Sikh woman ex-cop sentenced for slapping 12-year-old schoolboy

10
World

UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict after veto by US

Don't Miss

View All
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Top News

Hospital Strike: joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him

Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him

Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 150, mustard Rs 200 per quintal

Collegium clears five advocates for Punjab & Haryana High Court judge posts

Collegium clears five advocates for Punjab & Haryana High Court judge posts

Centre notifies transfer of 16 High Court judges, appointment of 17

Centre notifies transfer of 16 High Court judges, appointment of 17

Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi


Cities

View All

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab’s paddy pangs amid millers’ stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against UT Admn, BJP councillors stay away

Now, civic body to deal with monkey menace

Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium

Non-functional street lights irk commuters