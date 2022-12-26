More staff deputed for Covid testing at airport in New Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, December 25

The firm that is responsible to conduct Covid tests at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi, today said it has increased the number of lab technicians at the facility to ensure timely reporting of the results.

The company, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, conducted around 110 Covid tests at the IGIA on Saturday. Random testing of two per cent of international passengers arriving at the IGIA commenced yesterday, amid a spurt in infections in various countries.

In a statement on Sunday, the firm said on an average, 25,000 travellers arrived at the IGIA and out of them, 500 random passengers would be tested. “We have increased the manpower of lab technicians at the facility to ensure availability and timely reporting is being ensured,” Gauri Agarwal, founder of Genestrings, said.

Chetan Kohli, CEO of Genestrings, said manpower would be ramped up further. When these tests were mandatory for international passengers, the firm had a deployed around 850 employees, he added.