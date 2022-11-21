Mother Dairy hikes milk rates

New Delhi, November 20

Mother Dairy has hiked prices of full-cream milk by Rs 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR.

The new rates would come into effect from Monday. This is the fourth price hike this year effected by Mother Dairy. After the latest hike, full-cream milk will cost Rs 64 per litre, while token milk will cost Rs 50 per litre, a company spokesperson said.

Mother Dairy has attributed the hike in prices to rising input costs, including the cost of procuring raw material from dairy farmers for producing milk. — IANS