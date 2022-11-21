Mother Dairy hikes milk rates

New Delhi, November 20
Mother Dairy has hiked prices of full-cream milk by Rs 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR.
The new rates would come into effect from Monday. This is the fourth price hike this year effected by Mother Dairy. After the latest hike, full-cream milk will cost Rs 64 per litre, while token milk will cost Rs 50 per litre, a company spokesperson said.
Mother Dairy has attributed the hike in prices to rising input costs, including the cost of procuring raw material from dairy farmers for producing milk. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea calls UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch
Guterres earlier issued a statement condemning North Korea's...
Arun Goel assumes office as new Election Commissioner of India
He is a former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...
Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police
Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the na...