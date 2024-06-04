Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi

New Delhi, June 3
The Mother Dairy on Monday announced increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market, citing a rise in input costs over the last 15 months. The price hike affects all milk variants and is effective immediately in Delhi-NCR and other markets where the company operates.
Mother Dairy’s full cream milk will now cost Rs 68 per litre, toned milk Rs 56, and double-toned milk Rs 50. Buffalo and cow milk prices have increased to Rs 72 and Rs 58 per litre, respectively, while loose milk sold through tokens will cost Rs 54 per litre.
