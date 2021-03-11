New Delhi, May 22
In a shocking case of triple suicide, three members of a family were found dead on late Saturday evening inside a flat in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area, police said.
On Saturday at 8.55 pm, police received information that flat number 207 of Vasant Apartment in Vasant Vihar was locked from inside and the persons inside the house were not responding, a senior officer said.
Police managed to open the door and found that the gas cylinder was partially opened in the house and there were suicide notes, too, he said.
On checking the inner room, three bodies were found lying on the bed and three small ‘angithi’ were kept in the room. It is presumed that they have died due to suffocation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.
The suicide notes revealed their spine-chilling plan. According to an NDTV report, one of the suicide notes read: "Too much deadly gas... carbon monoxide inside. It's flammable. Please ventilate the room by opening the window and opening the fan. Do not light match, candle or anything!! Be careful while removing the curtain because room is full of hazardous gas. Do not inhale."
The deceased have been identified as Manju and her daughters Anshika and Anku, police said.
Manju’s husband had died in April last year due to coronavirus and since then the family was in depression, and she was also bed-ridden due to illness, police said. With agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel
Petrol in National Capital now costs Rs 96.72/litre and dies...
Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after excise cut on fuel
Former Finance Minister’s remarks come a day after governmen...
'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat
Police find partially opened gas cylinder, suicide notes in ...
Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack
Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...
Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister
The Professor had also purportedly criticised the National E...