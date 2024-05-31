Mothers unite to shield children from addictive electronic devices

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, May 30
Aligning with the World Health Organisation’s World No Tobacco Day 2024 theme of “Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference”, NGO Mothers Against Vaping spearheaded an event titled “Saving the Next Generation from New-Age Addictions” at the Indian International Centre here.
This collective, comprised of concerned mothers, convened to combat the escalating vaping crisis among youth and pledged to shield children from the pernicious influence of the global tobacco industry.
Distinguished personalities from various domains rallied behind the cause, including actor and politician Kushboo Sundar, and author and columnist Kishwar Desai. Their presence underscores the gravity of the issue and affirms the urgent need to address the menace of vaping in the lives of children.
Reflecting on the concerning trends, Dr Bhavna Barmi, clinical psychologist and founder of Happiness Studio, emphasised the vulnerability of children to addictive behaviours facilitated by modern electronic devices. She noted, “Children’s mental states make them highly susceptible to early experimentation with addictive behaviours. Hence, we are witnessing a troubling surge in children being drawn to enticing electronic addictive devices like vapes and e-cigarettes.”
The NGO unveiled a comprehensive four-point agenda to counter the alleged strategies employed by the global tobacco industry to promote new-age gateway devices to children. These strategies, ranging from spreading misinformation to leveraging digital marketing tactics, pose a grave threat to the wellbeing of youth.
Sundar, while expressing concern over the prevalence of vaping among children, stressed the imperative to safeguard their future. She remarked, “As a nation, we are making great strides towards securing a bright future for our children. However, we must confront pressing issues that plague their present reality, such as the alarming prevalence of new-age gateway devices like e-cigarettes and vapes.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Desai underscored the responsibility of society to steer children away from the allure of such devices. “As mothers, citizens and thought leaders, it is our duty to hold up a mirror to them and convey that this road only leads to disaster and a life unfulfilled,” Desai remarked.
The event culminated in a pledge ceremony led by chief guest Deepa Malik, Padma Shri, Khel Ratna and Arjuna awardee, where attendees vowed to redouble efforts in combating the proliferation of vaping among children. Malik urged for collective action to protect children’s health and future prospects.
