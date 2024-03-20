Motilal College to host debate

New Delhi: Alfaaz, the Bilingual Debating Society of Motilal Nehru College (Evening), will hold the ‘Motilal Nehru Memorial Debate’ on Wednesday (March 20) from 2.30 pm onwards. The event will take place at the e-resource room of the college (evening). This event invites undergraduate students to demonstrate their debating prowess and eloquence. Participants are expected to adhere to strict guidelines, including a speaking time of 3+1 minutes and the requirement to use only one language throughout the debate. Winners will get prizes and cash rewards. Registration is set at Rs 100 per person and e-certificates will be provided to all participants as a token of participation and recognition.
Women’s sports meet on March 22
To boost awareness of women in sports, Kirori Mal College will organise ‘Pahal: EmpowerHer – Women’s Sports Meet’ as part of the Kirori Mal Women Conclave’24 on March 22. The event will celebrate the progress of women in sports, showcasing their skill and determination. The event will be held from 11.30 am to 2 pm at the sports ground of the college. TNS
Certificate programme on EVs
The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced the launch of the second batch of the certificate programme on the fundamentals of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. This initiative aims to meet the escalating demand for specialised and skilled professionals due to the burgeoning electric vehicle era within the Indian automotive industry. The certificate programme on the fundamentals of EVs and charging infrastructure is contextually designed to cater to the dynamic and evolving demands of this emerging sector as the Government of India's policies and initiatives for the EV market are poised to ignite yet another green revolution.
