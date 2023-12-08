Move to increase internship period for foreign medical graduates opposed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

In a letter to the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Federation of All Indian Medical Association (FAIMA) today opposed the commission’s move of increasing internship period for foreign medical graduates (FMGs).

The letter is in regards to the notification released by the NMC on November 22. It is a three point notice regarding the FMGs.

FAIMA has raised questions on the third point, for FMGs who had a break in the second last year of study due to Covid or war and completed the course, including examination, through online mode.

“Existing FMGs already performing internship at

present, may be allowed to continue with one year of internship. They may subsequently do one-year clinical clerkship and one-year internship,” the notice read.

“Thus, a total of three years, before obtaining permanent registration from the state medical commission concerned,” it added.

The association in its letter said, “FAIMA opposes this decision as it will be a huge loss in the academic career of the student concerned.”

It said that the non-stipend internship of three years would lead the FMGs three years back in their academic year, besides causing financial problems.

The association has requested the Under Graduate Medical Education Board and Ethics and the Medical Registration Board of the National Medical Commission to look into the matter and reconsider the notice.