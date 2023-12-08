Move to increase internship period for foreign medical graduates opposed

New Delhi, December 7
In a letter to the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Federation of All Indian Medical Association (FAIMA) today opposed the commission’s move of increasing internship period for foreign medical graduates (FMGs).
The letter is in regards to the notification released by the NMC on November 22. It is a three point notice regarding the FMGs.
FAIMA has raised questions on the third point, for FMGs who had a break in the second last year of study due to Covid or war and completed the course, including examination, through online mode.
“Existing FMGs already performing internship at
present, may be allowed to continue with one year of internship. They may subsequently do one-year clinical clerkship and one-year internship,” the notice read.
“Thus, a total of three years, before obtaining permanent registration from the state medical commission concerned,” it added.
The association in its letter said, “FAIMA opposes this decision as it will be a huge loss in the academic career of the student concerned.”
It said that the non-stipend internship of three years would lead the FMGs three years back in their academic year, besides causing financial problems.
The association has requested the Under Graduate Medical Education Board and Ethics and the Medical Registration Board of the National Medical Commission to look into the matter and reconsider the notice.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...
'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman
The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...