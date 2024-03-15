MP man awaiting kidney transplant turns donor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

A heart-wrenching turn of events unfolded as Rajesh, a 48-year-old hopeful awaiting a kidney transplant, faced a devastating setback just days before his scheduled surgery. Suffering a brain stroke on March 13, Rajesh was declared brain dead, leaving his family in anguish. Yet, amidst the sorrow, Rajesh became an unexpected hero, offering hope to others through organ donation.

Originally from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, Rajesh’s journey took a tumultuous turn when hypertension wreaked havoc on his kidneys, leading to five years of dialysis. Desperate for a solution, he turned to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the Capital, where hope for a kidney transplant seemed to shine faintly on the horizon. His father, Ram Singh, aged 70, made the courageous decision to donate his kidney, driven by a father’s love and the longing to see his son lead a normal life once more.

With everything meticulously arranged for the transplant, fate intervened cruelly. Rajesh suffered a severe brain stroke, altering the course of their journey. Amidst the family’s despair, Singh, along with Rajesh’s wife Nalini, made the difficult decision to honour Rajesh’s wish to donate his organs.

In their grief, they found solace in the knowledge that Rajesh’s legacy would live on through his organ donations. Rajesh’s heart and liver, deemed suitable for donation, offered a glimmer of hope to those in need.

Thanks to the efficient coordination of the Delhi Traffic Police, Rajesh’s heart embarked on a journey of compassion, racing against time to reach its recipient in Oman. The Green corridor from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to the Indira Gandhi International Airport ensured swift transportation, culminating in a successful heart transplant that bridged continents and united families in gratitude.

Meanwhile, Rajesh’s liver found its recipient in a patient battling liver cirrhosis, offering a new lease on life. Dr Ushast Dhir of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital spearheaded the transplant, symbolising the tireless dedication of medical professionals in the pursuit of saving lives.

Despite the immense loss endured by Rajesh’s family, their decision to donate his organs serves as a beacon of hope in the darkness of grief. Their selfless act highlights the urgent need for more families to embrace the gift of organ donation, ensuring that loved ones live on in the hearts of grateful recipients. In Rajesh’s legacy of compassion, humanity finds its greatest triumph.

