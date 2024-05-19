MP’s medical report confirms injuries on leg, cheek

Samad Hoque
New Delhi, May 18
Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal, who has alleged assault at the hands of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar, sustained at least two major injuries on May 13, according to her medico-legal certificate (MLC) issued by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
The report documents two bruises on her body — a 3X2 cm bruise on her left leg and a 2X2 cm bruise on her right cheek below the right eye.
The report also stated that according to the “history provided by the patient, she was slapped multiple times, and her head hit a sharp object after she was pushed by the accused”. She claimed to be hit multiple times by legs over chest, abdomen and pelvis. She also complained of pain in her thighs and pelvis, neck stiffness and a headache. The patient was brought to AIIMS in a private vehicle, accompanied by Sub-Inspector Rachna.
Doctors say she was prescribed voveron, a strong painkiller to relieve her of pain, inflammation and swelling.
